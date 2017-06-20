Assault investigated at Edinburgh fire flat

A woman was taken to hospital after residents were evacuated from a tenement that caught fire in Edinburgh.

The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution following the blaze which started in Forrest Road at about 00:15.

Officers are also investigating an earlier assault in the flat where the fire started.

The resident suffered facial injuries as a result and needed hospital treatment.

Det Sgt Mark Lumsden, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully no-one was seriously injured as a result of this fire but it has caused alarm and inconvenience to the residents and the local businesses.

"We are also keeping an open mind as to the connection between the earlier assault of the occupier and the following fire."