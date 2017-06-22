Station with three passengers faces closure

Image copyright Network Rail

A train station in West Lothian which is only used by three passengers a week is being threatened with closure.

Breich Station, an unmanned stop on the Edinburgh-Glasgow line via Shotts, would be the first Scottish station shut in 31 years.

A 12-week consultation will open on 10 July with views being sought from rail users and the local community.

It is currently served by one train service per day in each direction, six days a week.

The official footfall figure for the station in 2015-16 was 138 passengers, an average of 2.6 passengers per week.

Woodmuir primary school

The Shotts route is currently being modernised as part of a programme of electrification,

Network Rail estimates that a saving of £1.4m could be made if the Scottish government opted to close the station rather than modernise it.

Breich is between Addiewell to the east and Fauldhouse to the west, with both towns already served by railway stations.

Addiewell station is two miles from Breich while Fauldhouse station is 2.9 miles away. Breich is also served by two bus services.

David Dickson, infrastructure director for the ScotRail Alliance, which includes Network Rail, said: "We take pride in the role we have played in growing Scotland's railway in recent years.

"Where there is proof of demand, such as the Airdrie-Bathgate route and along the Borders Railway, we have actively supported the opening of new stations and the reopening of old ones.

"As a responsible steward of the railway and a publicly run organisation, it is also Network Rail's responsibility to ensure that we consider value for money in relation to the operation of station and rail services.

"The current and projected demand for rail services to and from Breich is very low. Closure of the station must be considered as an option, however, the views of the local community are vital when making a decision on its future."

People wishing to make their views known can attend an event at Woodmuir primary school in Breich from 15:15 to 19:00 on 28 June and 30 August.