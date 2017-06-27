Schoolgirl admits acid attack at Haddington school

Image copyright Google

A schoolgirl has admitted causing permanent injuries to a love rival following an acid attack at an East Lothian high school.

The 17-year-old pupil poured a solution containing sulphuric acid into a viola case owned by a girl who had started seeing her former boyfriend.

The instrument was destroyed and the acid poured over the girls legs when she opened the box.

The incident happened at Knox Academy, in Haddington on 29 September 2016.

The 17-year-old attacker, admitted to recklessly and culpably pouring sulphuric acid into a viola case in the knowledge it would be removed from a shelf by the victim causing sulphuric acid to spill onto her legs, all to her injury and permanent disfigurement.

The victim, also 17, was forced to drop out of some lessons and cancel driving lessons due to the injuries.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told prior to the incident, the teenage attacker had researched acid attacks in the press and read articles on how long acid attackers would receive as a prison sentence.

The court heard both girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were acquaintances and both were members of the high school's orchestra before the incident.

The "talented musicians" fell out when the victim began going out with an ex-partner of the teenage attacker.