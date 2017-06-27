Russell Brand to address Edinburgh International Television Festival

Russell Brand will address the Edinburgh International Television Festival later this year when he takes part in the Alternative MacTaggart talk.

The comedian and actor will discuss his work, commitment to comedy and how he has been affected by fatherhood.

He will be interviewed on stage by the co-host of his Radio X show, Matt Morgan.

He will follow in the footsteps of Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan.

Thought-provoking

The interview is a sideways look at the industry, in contrast to the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture, the biggest keynote address of the festival.

Last year it was given by vice founder and chief executive Shane Smith. This year's speaker is yet to be announced.

Lisa Campbell, director of the festival, said: "Thought-provoking, entertaining and with a delicious way with words, Russell is one of the most exciting creative mavericks around.

"Having Matt Morgan on board as someone who knows the complexities and inner workings of this titan of comedy, and who can give genuine insight into his creative brain, will make this one unmissable hour."

Other speakers due to appear at the festival include Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and star Vicky McClure and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The three-day event will also include discussions about fake news, podcasting and Snapchat.

The Edinburgh International Television Festival runs from 23 to 25 August.