Three people hurt in chip shop fire in Kincardine

Three people have been hurt following a fire at a fish and chip shop in Fife.

Firefighters were called to Ilario's in Kincardine just after 10:00.

Two people were treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene in the High Street while a further person was taken to hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Two patients were treated at the scene and one male patient was taken to Forth Valley Hospital." The fire started in a cooker at the shop.