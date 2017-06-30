Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Thieves steal defibrillator from Burntisland street

Defibrillator outside Co-op Image copyright Google
Image caption The defibrillator was stolen from a secure cabinet outside the Co-op

Thieves have stolen a potentially life-saving piece of equipment from outside a shop in Fife.

The defibrillator was taken from a secure cabinet outside the Co-op on High Street, Burntisland, at about 02:30 on Monday.

It was installed by Burntisland First Aid Services Trust in May 2015 after £850 was raised by the local community.

No-one has had to use the kit, which administers an electric shock to the heart during or after a cardiac arrest.

The defibrillator was previously stolen three months after being installed but was soon returned.

PC Pat Devaney, of Police Scotland, said: "This piece of equipment is vital as it is used to provide medical assistance to people suffering heart attacks and other heart-related emergencies.

"I would urge whoever took it to return it to its rightful place."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites