Man jailed for raping two girls in Cowdenbeath

Image copyright Police Scotland

A man has been jailed for seven years after being found guilty of raping and sexual abusing two young girls in Fife.

William Walls, 47, from Cowdenbeath, raped and indecently assaulted the first victim on numerous occasions when she was aged between four and 12.

He raped the second girl when she was about nine and sexually abused her on numerous occasions between the ages of seven and 11.

The offences happened between 1981 and 1987.

Walls was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Det Insp June Peebles, of Police Scotland, said: "William Walls' predatory behaviour had a dramatic and damaging effect on the lives of his young victims.

"He sexually abused these children for his own gratification over a period of nine years.

"It is very difficult for victims of sexual abuse to find the courage to come forward to police to report these matters."

She added: "Non-recent abuse is particularly difficult since many people have the view that because it happened years ago, then it should be left in the past and nothing done about it.

"Today's sentencing is positive for all victims of non-recent abuse and demonstrates that regardless of how long ago abuse took place, the seriousness of such crimes does not diminish."