In pictures: Edinburgh International Film Festival

The 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival finished for another year on Sunday night with its closing gala.

A host of actors and directors from across the world attended the 12-day event.

Hollywood stars Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick delighted fans by attending the international premiere of Sedgwick's directorial, Story of a Girl, about a teenage girl who struggles to deal with the fallout of a sex video which has gone viral.

Danny Huston also flew into Edinburgh from Hollywood for the world premiere of his latest film, The Last Photograph.

Huston directed and stars in the drama, about the owner of a London book shop who loses a photograph of him and his son, forcing him to address a terrible incident in Scotland that impacted on his life.

Multi-award winning American actor and director, Stanley Tucci, mingled with fans before the UK premiere of his latest film, Final Portrait.

Part of the Best of British strand of film's this year was real-life drama Let Me Go, starring acclaimed British actress, Juliet Stevenson - best known for her roles in Bend It Like Beckham , Truly Madly Deeply and Mona Lisa Smile.

In the film, Stevenson plays Helga, who, having been abandoned by her mother in Poland during the war, is reunited with her in Vienna to confront the dark family secrets of their past.

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption Writer Peter McDougall, left, reminisces with David Hayman

The notorious past of Jimmy Boyle was featured in the retrospective screening of A Sense of Freedom (1979), attended by writer Peter McDougall and David Hayman, who played the infamous gangster in the film.

Dark psychological thriller, Kaleidoscope had its UK premiere screening.

In the film, which was written and directed by his brother Rupert, Toby Jones plays the tortured Carl, recently released from prison and trying to adjust to life on the outside.

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption Georgie Henley, left, with co-stars Jordan Stephens, centre, and Ella Purnell

Award-winning actress Georgie Henley was joined by half of Rizzle Kicks hip hop duo Jordan Stephens, and actress Ella Purnell for the world premiere of British teen road trip, Access All Areas.

Actress Trudie Styler, wife of Sting, made her directorial debut with coming-of age comedy-drama Freak Show, which had its UK premiere at the festival.

Richard E Grant first attended the Edinburgh International Festival in 1987 for the world premiere of Withnail and I.

This year he returned to attend a 30th anniversary screening of the film. Despite being allergic to alcohol himself, Grant plays the title character, an unemployed alcoholic actor.

Hollywood film director Oliver Stone attended a 30th anniversary showing of Wall Street and talked about his glittering career in a Q&A session after the screening.

The triple Academy Award-winning director is also in town to receive an Honorary Degree from the University of Edinburgh.

The winner of the Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film went to British filmmaker Francis Lee's directorial debut, God's Own Country, which had been the opening film at the Festival.

The gay love story, set on a Yorkshire farm, stars Josh O'Connor and Alec Secareanu.

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption Director Francis Lee, centre, with Josh O'Connor, left, and Alec Sacareanu

All pictures by Ivon Bartholomew.