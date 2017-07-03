Borders Railway closed after person hit by train

There are no trains running on the Borders Railway after a person was hit by a train in Midlothian.

The incident happened at 11:44 at the Glenesk Viaduct near Newcraighall.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "Shortly before 12:00 we were called to Eskbank Station, Midlothian, following reports of a person being struck by a train.

"We attended along with the Scottish Ambulance Service but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

She added: "Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the procurator fiscal."