Man dies after falling onto rocks near Dunbar Harbour
- 3 July 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after falling onto rocks near a harbour in East Lothian.
The 32-year-old fell near Dunbar Harbour just before 17:30 on Friday.
The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report has now been sent to the procurator fiscal.
Insp Andrew Hill, of Police Scotland, said: "Police, the RNLI and other emergency services attended, however the man sadly died at the scene."