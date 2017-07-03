Man dies after falling onto rocks near Dunbar Harbour

Image copyright Google

A man has died after falling onto rocks near a harbour in East Lothian.

The 32-year-old fell near Dunbar Harbour just before 17:30 on Friday.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a report has now been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Insp Andrew Hill, of Police Scotland, said: "Police, the RNLI and other emergency services attended, however the man sadly died at the scene."