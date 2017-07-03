Ex-stock car racer jailed for raping two women

Image copyright Police Scotland

A former stock car racer has been jailed for seven years after raping two women during a catalogue of violence against three victims in Midlothian.

Shane Ramsay attacked the first woman when he was 15, forcing his way into a bathroom and butting her on the head.

Ramsay, 21, went on to repeatedly rape two women at an address in Gorebridge.

Ramsay had denied a string of offences but was found guilty of two charges of rape committed in 2014 and 2016 and three assaults between 2011 and 2016.

One woman was grabbed by the hair and had her head struck off a wall.

Ramsay also held a knife to her neck and repeatedly hit her on the leg with a fishing rod. He also kicked the victim while she was holding a baby boy.

Another was pushed against a door and bitten on the head and body. She was also butted, punched and pulled by the hair.

Anger management

Lord Boyd of Duncansby said: "Despite the jury's verdict you continue to maintain your innocence."

Ramsay had told the author of a background report on him that it was "all lies".

The judge said he accepted Ramsay had now shown some insight into his problem of anger management.

Lord Boyd also ordered Ramsay be under supervision for a further two years and told the rapist he would be on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Defence counsel Shelagh McCall said there was a prospect of rehabilitation for Ramsay.

She told the court that Ramsay had identified that he had an issue that required to be addressed to do with his temper and aggressive behaviour.

She said Ramsay has attended classes at Polmont young offenders' institution over anger management.