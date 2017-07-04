Woman dies in two-car crash in West Lothian

A woman has died after two cars crashed on the A704 in West Lothian.

The collision was on the West Calder to Forth road, near Longford, at about 10:35 on Tuesday.

Police said the 48-year-old woman who died was driving a black Citroen C1. The other driver involved, a 54-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene, before being reopened just after 16:00.

The injured woman, who was driving an orange Mini Cooper, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "A woman has very sadly lost her life as a result of this collision and her family have now been informed.

"As part of our ongoing investigation, we're keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either car travelling in the area beforehand."