Ballot for walk over Queensferry Crossing closes

The online ballot to select 50,000 people to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing has now closed.

The "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity has attracted applications from more than 226,000 people.

The random selection process to choose the 50,000 successful entrants is now under way with the winners being chosen by computer.

People will know by 13 July. The Queensferry Crossing Experience takes place on 2 and 3 September.

The vast majority (97%) of entrants have Scottish addresses with 51% hailing from postcodes near the bridge.

About 5,180 people entered have postcodes from elsewhere in the UK and the remaining 437 are from the rest of the world, including the United States, India and one single entrant from Slovakia.

'Captured the imagination'

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: "We're delighted with the response to the Queensferry Crossing Experience, it really proves just how strongly the new bridge has captured the imagination of the public in the past decade of consultation, development and construction.

"The process to randomly select the lucky 50,000 is now under way and we would ask everyone who has entered to keep their eyes on their email inboxes as, if selected, you only have 48 hours to confirm your attendance.

"It is also pleasing to see the large amount of ballot entries hailing from local postcodes which should ensure local communities are well represented over the weekend.

"To have a walking event of this scale is fantastic for all those successful in the ballot, providing a close-up view of the impressive new crossing and a unique way for people to be physically active."