Trapped Gorebridge Co-op shop thief jailed

A thief has been jailed for 14 months after being caught stealing in a Midlothian shop at night when he found he was trapped when staff locked the doors behind them.

John Kidd, 35, a prisoner in HMP Edinburgh, admitted stealing cigarettes and cash from Scotmid Co-op in Gorebridge on 22 March.

Kidd had sneaked into the store behind night shift workers.

His escape efforts, however, set off the alarm and the police arrived.

Breaking into tills

He had pleaded guilty previously at the city's Sheriff Court to stealing cash and cigarettes from Scotmid in Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, and smashing a window in a bid to escape.

The night shift employees had left a rear door of the store unlocked and Kidd took advantage, hiding himself until the staff left.

Fiscal Depute, Naomi Warner, told Sheriff Peter Braid, CCTV footage showed Kidd walking down the aisles, breaking into tills and putting cash into his pocket and a rucksack.

He was also seen forcing the shutters of the cigarette counter and stealing packets of cigarettes.

When he found the door he had come in by had been locked, he tried to force his way out by a fire exit door. This was unsuccessful, so he smashed a window and tried to kick his way out.

"They immediately saw the accused," said the fiscal "and cordoned off the area."

Kidd, she added "presented himself to two officers". His haul of 65 packets of cigarettes and cash was valued at £750.

On Friday, Sheriff Braid told him he had no other option but to send him to prison.