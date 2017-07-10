Body found in missing Fife quarry diver search

The body of a woman has been recovered at a Fife quarry where a diver failed to surface.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing at about 21:20 on Sunday.

The body was recovered at 10:30 on Monday following a search by emergency services.

Police inquiries are currently ongoing to confirm the woman's identity and to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Insp Ian Stephen, of Police Scotland, said: "We can confirm that a woman's body has been recovered from Prestonhill Quarry, Inverkeithing.

"The woman's family has been informed of this development."

In August 2014, Cameron Lancaster, 18, from Burntisland, died at the same quarry while John McKay, 18, from Kirkcaldy, also lost his life there in June 2015.

Last August, a diving training club - Forth Diver Training - was launched at the site by two ex-forces diving instructors to provide diver training courses.

The charity project was formed after the diving community, who have used the site for many years, was invited to work alongside Fife Council and the emergency services to look at ways of improving water safety awareness.