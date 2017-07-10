Appeal after prisoner escapes from Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Image copyright Police Scotland

A prisoner who escaped from security staff at a Scottish court is being sought by police.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Steven McGovern, 18, who fled from G4S staff at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

He was last seen in the Grassmarket area at about 17:00.

He was described as white, about 5ft 7in, with brown hair and was wearing a green hooded Lacoste tracksuit, blue T-shirt and green trainers.

Police said he has links to the Drylaw area of Edinburgh.

Inspector David Hughes added: "We ask anyone who knows where Mr McGovern is or has seen him, not to approach him, but to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2617 of 10 July."