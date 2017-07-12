Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Body of man found in Kirkcaldy house

Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy Image copyright Google

The body of a 35-year-old man has been found in a house in Fife.

Police were called at 14:25 on Tuesday to a house in Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy.

Police Scotland said his death is being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries are continuing.

