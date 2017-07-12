Body of man found in Kirkcaldy house
- 12 July 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a 35-year-old man has been found in a house in Fife.
Police were called at 14:25 on Tuesday to a house in Greenloanings in Kirkcaldy.
Police Scotland said his death is being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries are continuing.