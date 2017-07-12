Three people to go on trial for gun offences in Armadale

Three people charged with a series of gun offences in West Lothian have been freed on bail.

Mateusz Kasprzyk, 26, Mariusz Szlamec, 35, and Anna Szlamec, 34, were remanded in custody last week following an initial court appearance.

They have now been granted bail after being fully committed for trial at Livingston Sheriff Court.

They were all arrested following a firearms incident in Armadale on Sunday 2 July.

Kasprzyk was accused of culpably and recklessly discharging a gun during the incident.

The trio all face two charges of possessing an illegal self-loading or pump-action gun with a rifled barrel.

'Fear and alarm'

Each of them is also charged with possessing, purchasing or acquiring a firearm without a certificate and a similar offence relating to an air weapon.

They are further alleged to have been in possession of controlled drugs.

Kasprzyk was also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm during the afternoon incident.

Anna Szlamec faced an additional charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The offences are said to have been committed at an address in Butteries View, Armadale.

None of the accused entered any plea.