Works carried on broken Edinburgh Castle flagpole

The flagpole at Edinburgh Castle is being fixed after a mechanism broke inside it.

Scaffolding has been erected around the pole, which is on top of the Crown Square clock. Work is due to finish in September.

An official said all areas and exhibits in the Crown Square area of the castle will remain open to visitors throughout the duration of the works.

The flagpole is maintained and the responsibility of the MoD.

A spokesperson on behalf of the MoD and Historic Environment Scotland, who manage Edinburgh Castle, said: "Work is being carried out to replace the Crown Square clock tower flagpole, which as a flag flying station the MoD are responsible for, in the upper ward area of Edinburgh Castle.

"This is due to a failure in the flagpole mechanism.

"Temporary high level scaffolding will be in place for this project, which is expected to finish in September.

"All areas and exhibits within the Crown Square area of the castle will remain open to visitors as normal throughout the duration of the works."