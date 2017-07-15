Friend blames ecstasy for woman's death after night out in Fife

Image copyright Other Image caption Demi Clarke died in hospital three days after a night out with friends

Police are understood to be investigating whether drugs played a part in the death of a woman after a night out in Fife.

Demi Clarke, 20, from Ballingry, died in hospital earlier this month.

Her friend Taylor Thomson has set up an online fundraising page to raise awareness of "the effects that drugs can have on people in such a short period of time".

She has suggested ecstasy was to blame for Ms Clarke's death.

The 20-year-old spent three days in hospital before she died.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife are continuing to conduct inquiries into the death of a woman aged 20 who sadly passed away in the Victoria Hospital on July 5 after taking unwell in the Dunfermline area on July 2.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

It is believed officers are investigating possible drug-use as one line of inquiry.

Ms Thomson aims to raise £5,000 to donate to her friend's family.

On the fundraising appeal page, she said Ms Clarke's death was "due to the severe and terrifying consequences of the drug ecstasy".

She added: "Demi was an outgoing girl. She loved socialising with her friends and making the most of any night. Her vibrant personality was infectious and she would never fail to make others around her laugh. Her death truly is a tragedy to all who knew her."