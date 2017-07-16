Police probe after body found near woods in Edinburgh
- 16 July 2017
-
Police are investigating after a body was discovered near a wooded area of Morningside in Edinburgh.
The discovery was made in Morningside Terrace, near Millar Crescent, at 14:20 on Friday.
Police have not revealed whether the body is that of a male or female.
Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the death, and a report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.