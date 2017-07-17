Four cars burned in fireraising incident in Midlothian

Image copyright Google

Three nearby cars caught fire after a vehicle was set alight in a Midlothian street.

The incident happened at about 03:40 on Sunday in Newton Village, Danderhall. No-one was injured.

An Audi A4 was set alight, causing fuel to leak which then led to three other cars nearby catching fire. All four cars sustained extensive damage.

Police Scotland have appealed for anyone who saw the cars being set alight to come forward.

Det Con Andy Hope, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these fires and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was able to quickly bring the situation under control.

"However, the consequences of this act could have been far worse and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around Newton Village in the early hours of Sunday morning, or similarly, anyone with information that can help us identify those responsible."