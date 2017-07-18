Light aircraft crashes into field in Lundin Links
- 18 July 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A light aircraft has crashed in a field in Lundin Links, Fife.
Emergency services are at the scene near Pilmuir Road. The alarm was raised about 11:00.
The male pilot is receiving treatment at the scene. There was no-one else in the plane.
A police cordon is in place around the site. A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."