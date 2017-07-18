Appeal court to review woman's murder conviction

Image copyright Getty Images

A woman jailed more than eight years ago for murdering her boyfriend is to have her conviction examined by the appeal court.

The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) has sent the case of Wendy Graham to the court after obtaining fresh evidence.

The commission said the evidence suggested her responsibility may have been diminished.

Graham was convicted of killing Mark Thomson in Edinburgh in December 2008.

Jurors at her trial heard that the 50-year-old had repeatedly stabbed Mr Thomson, leaving him bleeding to death from 10 wounds at his flat in the Inch area of the city in June 2008.

She told a friend in a text message: "I hate him. I have got to get him out of my life for once and for all."

Graham, who was then 42, has always admitted responsibility for the killing.

In a statement, the SCCRC said: "It appeared to the commission that her conviction for murder, rather than culpable homicide, may have been a miscarriage of justice."

The case will now be referred to the High Court of Justiciary for appeal.