Climber dies after falling from cliffs in Fife

A climber has died after falling from cliffs in Fife.

The 26-year-old man fell at the Hawkcraig area of Silver Sands Beach in Aberdour at about 18:45 on Tuesday.

Kinghorn RNLI recovered the man from the shoreline and ambulance personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. His family have been informed by police.

Police Scotland said they inquiries were ongoing and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "His family have now been informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time."