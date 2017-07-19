Man pleads guilty to knife murder in Edinburgh

Image caption Colin Skilbeck died after an incident at a flat in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh

A man has admitted murdering a 41-year-old man in his Edinburgh flat.

Rene Howieson, 36, pleaded guilty to repeatedly striking Colin Skilbeck with a knife on the head and body. He also threw sugar and water in his face.

The offence was committed at a Gibson Terrace flat on 12 March.

At the High Court in Glasgow, co-accused Kathleen Downey, also known as Kathleen Downey-Howieson, 35, and Maureen Downey, 40, from Edinburgh, denied murdering Mr Skilbeck.

All three deny attempting to break into the flat in Gibson Terrace, in the Fountainbridge area, on 16 or 17 February with intent to steal.

Kathleen Downey and Howieson also deny attempting to defeat the ends of justice by throwing a jumper worn by Howieson and a knife into the Union Canal.

Defence QC Ian Duguid, representing Howieson, said: "His contention is that he alone is responsible for the murder."

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said the Crown accepted the guilty plea, but intended to go to trial against the other two accused.

No trial date has yet been fixed, but sentence was deferred on Howieson, who is in custody at Edinburgh Prison, until next month.