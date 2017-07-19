Announcement on Edinburgh City Deal 'imminent'

The UK government has hinted at an imminent announcement on the Edinburgh City Deal, bringing a new financial package to Scotland's capital.

At Scottish Questions, the MP for Edinburgh South Ian Murray questioned the delay, given that extra money had been found for Northern Ireland as part of the Tory deal with the DUP.

The Work and Pensions Secretary Damian Hinds said he could expect news soon.

The deal would give cash to innovation, infrastructure, tourism and housing.

The deal, which would benefit Edinburgh and south east Scotland, had been due to be unveiled at the end of March,

But the announcement was delayed because of the local elections and then held up again due to the general election.

It understood to involve £350m from the Scottish government, a similar amount from the UK government, with smaller contributions from the councils and universities, and is expected to bring in £3.2bn from the private sector.

Mr Murray challenged the UK government minister, saying: "Can he pick up the phone to the City of Edinburgh Council and explain to them why he can find £1.5bn pounds for the DUP but can't find a solitary pen to sign the Edinburgh City region deal."

Mr Hinds replied: "I am told by my right honourable friend that he may have excitement coming soon."