City Deal boost for Edinburgh and south east Scotland

Edinburgh and south east Scotland are receive a multi-million pound boost after the latest City Deal was agreed.

A UK government investment of £300m is expected to be matched by the Scottish government.

The money will be used to support innovation, infrastructure, housing, tourism and culture including a new concert hall in St Andrew Square.

Contributions from councils and universities are expected to take the total investment to about £1bn.

The money will support the creation of five new innovation hubs, including in robotics and space technologies.

Investments at Heriot-Watt, Queen Margaret and Edinburgh Universities are envisaged.

The Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal was due to be announced at the end of March but was delayed by elections.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell said it would have a major economic impact on the region.

He said: "The UK government is investing £300m in the Edinburgh and South East of Scotland City Region Deal, which will boost the economy of Edinburgh and the whole of South East Scotland for decades to come.

"The Edinburgh deal will focus on the capital's strengths of new technology, innovation and culture. It will make a real difference to the lives of people in the region, creating jobs and prosperity and driving investment."

The regional bid involved six councils - City of Edinburgh, East Lothian, Fife, Midlothian, Scottish Borders and West Lothian.

It is the fourth UK City Deal in Scotland, following investments in Glasgow, Inverness, and Aberdeen.