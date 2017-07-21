Teenage girl indecently assaulted in Midlothian wood

A teenage girl has been indecently assaulted as she walked in a wooded area in Midlothian

The incident happened on Thursday at 15:15 near Rullion Road in Penicuik.

Police said the teenager and her friend, both aged 14, had been making their way through the wooded area when a man walked past them and touched one of them inappropriately.

He had a tanned complexion, was in his late 30s or early 40s, of heavy build, with dark messy hair and a beard.

The suspect was wearing a green and brown striped jumper, bootcut jeans and dark footwear. His hair and clothing were covered in dust and dried mud.

Sgt Michele Lindsay, of Police Scotland, said: "As part of our ongoing inquiries we're asking anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or who recognises his description, to come forward.

"Likewise, I would urge anyone who may have information about this incident to contact us."