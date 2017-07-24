Woman killed in East Lothian crash named as Elizabeth Henderson

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Elizabeth Henderson was "a much loved wife and mother and a respected member of the community".

An 83-year-old woman who died after an East Lothian crash has been named as Elizabeth Henderson of North Berwick.

Mrs Henderson passed away on Friday, 21 July, two days after a car crash on the A198 which left two others in hospital in a "serious" condition.

Her family said she was a "much loved wife and mother and a respected member of the North Berwick community".

A 53-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the collision, and police have appealed for witnesses.

Mrs Henderson was a passenger in a red Volkswagen Golf when it was involved in a crash with a blue car of the same make on the A198 near the Archerfield Estate at 10:35 on Wednesday, 19 July.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, along with the 89-year-old male driver and an 84-year-old passenger from the same car, but passed away two days later. Her companions remain in hospital.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash occurred on the A198 near the Archerfield Estate in East Lothian

Mrs Henderson's family said she was "much loved" by her husband Bill and children Jude and Neil, and would be "dearly missed by all who knew her".

Sgt Ross Drummond of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said the crash was a "tragic incident", adding that "our thoughts are with Elizabeth's family at this difficult time".

He said: "We are eager to establish to full circumstances of this collision and I would ask anyone who was on the A198 on Wednesday and has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Dalkeith Police Station, quoting incident number 1093 of 19 July.

A report is to be submitted to prosecutors about the crash, with a 53-year-old woman charged.