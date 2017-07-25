Motorcyclist injured in crash with car in Edinburgh
- 25 July 2017
A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a car in Edinburgh.
Police said the 45-year-old woman had been taken to hospital with a "potential serious leg injury" after the crash on Seafield Road.
The road was closed for an hour after the incident, which happened at about 14:00 on Tuesday.
The car involved in the collision was a Volkswagen Polo. Officers have appealed to witnesses to contact them.