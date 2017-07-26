Benidorm fall death: Four British men face questioning

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kirsty with her husband, Adam Maxwell

Four men are due to be questioned later by a Spanish judge who is trying to establish what happened to a Scottish woman who died in Benidorm.

Kirsty Maxwell, from Livingston, West Lothian, fell from the 10th floor of a hotel in the Spanish resort in April.

The 27-year-old had recently been married and was in the resort with a group of friends on a hen party.

Four British men who were in the hotel room at the time will be questioned as part of the inquiry.

The private hearing aims to establish events leading up to Mrs Maxwell's death at the Apartamentos Payma on 29 April.

Following her death, another British man was arrested but later released by Spanish authorities.

He has insisted he played no part in Mrs Maxwell's death, reportedly claiming she entered their room at about 08:00 and appeared in a confused state before heading for the balcony.

There has been speculation she may have gone into the room by mistake while looking for her friends' room.

Her husband, Adam Maxwell, described her as his best friend and said he will never stop missing her.