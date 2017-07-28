Man in hospital after industrial accident in Broxburn
- 28 July 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A man is in hospital following an industrial accident in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to East Mains industrial estate in Broxburn just before 09:45
A 24-year-old man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
The incident happened in Youngs Road in the estate.