OAP punched in 'unprovoked attack' in Edinburgh

An elderly man has been punched in the face and seriously injured in what police said was a random and unprovoked attack in Edinburgh city centre.

The 73-year-old was walking along Queen Street at about 10:45 on Thursday when a vehicle drew alongside him.

A passenger verbally abused and then punched the man as he crossed the road.

He was left shaken and was treated in hospital for serious facial injuries. Police said they were following a positive line of inquiry.

Det Insp Bruce Coutts, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a random and unprovoked attack which has left an elderly man shaken and with serious facial injuries.

"I'm keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this assault, or may have information which can assist with our enquiries."