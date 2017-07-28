Man charged over sex attack on girl, 14 in Penicuik

Image copyright Google

A man has been charged in connection with the indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl in Midlothian.

The incident happened at about 15:15 on Thursday 20 July in a wooded area near Rullion Road and Deanburn in Penicuik.

The man has also been charged with a breach of the peace after two girls, both aged 16, were followed in the John Street area at about 22:00 on 26 July.

The 47-year-old is expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

Inspector John Dryden, of Police Scotland, said: "I want to extend my thanks to the local community for their support and help with our inquiries.

"These were distressing incidents for the young women involved and a man has now been charged in connection with these and is due before the courts."