Murder charge after man fatally injured in Edinburgh

Guardwell Glen Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was seriously injured in the Guardwell Glen area on Saturday night

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 34-year-old man in Edinburgh.

The man who died was found with serious injuries at a house in the Guardwell Glen area of the city just after 23:00 on Saturday.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later.

Police Scotland said a 45-year-old man had been charged in connection with his death, and was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

