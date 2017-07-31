Girl seriously hurt after being hit by car in Armadale

Image copyright Google

Police are appealing for witnesses after an eight-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in West Lothian.

The child was struck by a red Honda Civic in Lower Bathville, near the junction with Station Road, Armadale, at about 15:50 on Friday.

She suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

Insp Richard Latto said: "A child has suffered a serious injury as a result of this collision and I'm keen to hear from anyone who saw it.

"I would like to remind everyone of the potential road safety risks to children during the school holidays when they are out and about playing with friends.

"I would remind parents to ensure their children always use the Green Cross Code and encourage them to wear approved safety helmets when out on bikes."