CCTV pictures released over attack in Edinburgh

Police have released CCTV pictures of a group of three men they want to find in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh city centre.

A 25-year-old man suffered a fractured skull during the attack on Waverley Bridge at about 03:30 on Sunday 23 July.

Detectives want to trace the men pictured in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact police.

Det Con Graham McIlwraith, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim suffered a serious head injury as a result of this incident and police have been conducting various inquiries including viewing several hours of CCTV footage from in and around Edinburgh city centre.

"The males pictured are believed to be of significance to our investigation and anyone who can assist in tracing them is asked to come forward

"Similarly, we would ask these males to get in touch with police and help with our investigation."