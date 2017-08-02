4x4 vehicle crashes into River Almond near Edinburgh Airport
Emergency crews have been called to recover a 4x4 which crashed into a river near Edinburgh Airport.
The incident happened just off Turnhouse Road in Edinburgh at about 07:45.
A member of the public raised the alarm with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service about what they thought could be a 4x4 in the River Almond.
Crews used two water rescue support vehicles and four pumps during the recovery.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We're continuing to work with Police Scotland."