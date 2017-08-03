Flight diverted to Edinburgh after medical emergency

From the section

Image copyright Wow Air Image caption A woman in her 50s became ill on board a Wow Air aircraft

An Icelandic aircraft bound for Germany was forced to divert to Edinburgh Airport after a passenger fell ill.

The incident occurred on board a Wow Air flight between Reykjavik and Dusseldorf.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 09:10 today to attend an incident at Edinburgh Airport.

"We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations response team.

"One female patient in her 50s was treated at the scene."

The aircraft later took off from the airport bound for Germany.