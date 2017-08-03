Two charged over Waverley Bridge assault
- 3 August 2017
Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Two men have been arrested and charged over an alleged serious assault.
The incident happened on Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh at about 03:30 on Sunday.
A 25-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and was taken to hospital.
The men who have been charged, aged 23 and 25, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.