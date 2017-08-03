Identity appeal over Kirkcaldy shoreline body find

Image copyright Google

Police are appealing for the public's help to identify a man found dead on the Fife shoreline.

The elderly man was discovered near the Esplanade, opposite the old Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool, at about 13:30 on Thursday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

He was 70-80 years old, 5ft 5in, of slim build. He had a hearing aid and a faded tattoo of a cross with the word 'Mother' on his left forearm.

The man was wearing a grey T-shirt, a navy/red checked shirt, dark-coloured zipped top, black cotton jogging bottoms, grey socks and black loafer-style shoes. He is believed to have used a white walking stick.

Det Insp Paul Dick, of Police Scotland, said: "We're currently conducting a number of enquiries as part of our efforts to identify the man and trace his family.

"As part of this, we're appealing for the public's help and urge anyone who may recognise his description to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"The man's death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this."