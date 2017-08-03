Clans gather for Edinburgh Tattoo rehearsal

Image copyright Getty Images

Clansmen, Redcoats and military bands come together for the cast rehearsal of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

This year's extravaganza includes scenes from the Jacobite Risings, as well as having representatives from Scotland's clans attending throughout the 25 performances.

Rehearsals for the 68th year of the show have been taking place at Redford Barracks.

