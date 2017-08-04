Runner sexually assaulted on Edinburgh cycle path

A woman has been sexually assaulted while running on a cycle path in Edinburgh.

The 31-year-old was on Ferry Road at 13:20 on Tuesday when a man on a bike asked her a question, then touched her inappropriately.

A man matching the same description tried to speak to another woman on a nearby cycle path 25 minutes later, leaving her feeling alarmed.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area.

Det Sgt Jennifer Priestley, of Police Scotland, said: "We're currently following a positive line of inquiry in connection with these incidents.

"However, we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed these or saw suspicious behaviour in the area to get in touch with us as soon as possible."