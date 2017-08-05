City leader calls for Edinburgh festivals to start in July

Image copyright PA Image caption Crowds are gathering around street performers on the Royal Mile

There should be a radical shake-up of Edinburgh's festivals to make them more family-friendly, it has been claimed.

The city's culture chief is leading calls for the Edinburgh International Festival and the Fringe to be held earlier in the summer.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Donald Wilson suggested the festivals should fully coincide with Scottish school holidays.

He also called for shows and performances to be held in venues beyond the city centre.

The move could broaden and deepen the festivals' appeal among city residents, the City of Edinburgh Council's culture convenor added.

His comments come as festival season gets underway in Edinburgh, with thousands of visitors expected to descend on the city during August.

Children in the capital are due to return to school for the autumn term in less than two weeks.

Image copyright PA Image caption The festival season is getting in full swing in Scotland's capital

Image copyright PA Image caption A scene from the show Peer Gynt was also performed on the Royal Mile

Mr Wilson told the newspaper that the prospect of changing the dates of the festival was "definitely worth looking at".

"If we're talking about increasing participation in the festivals, to have the holidays coincide with them would actually increase that sense of ownership of them," he said.

"It's not just families who would find it easier. I think teachers and school staff would as well.

"I've had a lot of letters about this over the last few years saying it would be better for the Festival to be aligned with the school holidays.

"We have to look at widening things out geographically but it is also about deepening their appeal.

"We have events and festivals that are primarily of interest to visitors to the city but we have to make sure we're paying enough attention to the citizens of Edinburgh.

"We need to make sure we have the breadth of appeal that takes into account participation as well as performance.

"We need to make sure festivals and events are something people feel proud of."

Image copyright PA Image caption The National Theatre of China are among performers in Edinburgh this summer

His comments echo those of MP Tommy Sheppard, a former director of the Fringe Society and founder of The Stand comedy club.

Speaking at the Fringe Society two years ago, he said there was a marked drop in audiences after the school holidays.

"I just don't see any downside to a change of dates," he said. "I just think nobody has thought about it."