Sturgeon Moon glimpsed over Edinburgh Castle

Image copyright PA Image caption Native American tribes coined the name Sturgeon Moon

Stargazers spotted a Sturgeon Moon rising above Edinburgh Castle on Monday.

No relation to Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, the name is given to the August full moon.

It is believed to originate from early Native American tribes who named it because sturgeon fish are readily caught in North America's Great Lakes during this month.

This year's Sturgeon Moon was at its peak in the UK at 19:10 on Monday.

Other tribal names for the August full moon are the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.

The September full moon is commonly known as the Harvest Moon

Traditional names for other full moons include the Strawberry Moon in June, Wolf Moon in January and Worm Moon in March.