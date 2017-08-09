Police watchdog probes armed search

A police watchdog is investigating the circumstances of a series of incidents in Edinburgh last month during which armed officers searched a house.

They also later detained five people at a different location.

The incidents took place in the early hours of 22 July.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) said Police Scotland referred the matter to them as armed officers had "presented firearms" during the incidents.

Pirc's findings will be submitted to the chief constable at a later date.