Two police officers attacked at Haymarket train station

Two police officers have been assaulted at a railway station in Edinburgh.

Police were called to Haymarket station at about 11:00 on Tuesday after reports of a man being verbally abusive.

A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated threatening and abusive behaviour and assault.

The two British Transport Police officers were assaulted during the arrest. Police have appealed for witnesses and want to speak to a member of the public who tried to intervene.

The arrested man was also held on suspicion of resisting arrest and assaulting a police constable.

The police officers have minor injuries.