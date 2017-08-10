Bomb squad called out after woman's body found in house

A bomb disposal team was called out after a woman was found dead at a house in Edinburgh.

Officers found an explosive device, thought to be a "flashbang" grenade, when they were called to Elgin Street, Leith, at 12:50.

Police are treating the death of the 51-year-old woman as unexplained and have launched an investigation.

A spokesman said the device was made safe but a controlled explosion was not required.