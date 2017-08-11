Man jailed over £10 drug deal killing in Kirkcaldy

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption William Paterson earlier pleaded guilty to culpable homicide

A man who killed his drug dealer in Fife over £10 has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years.

William Paterson, 46, repeatedly stabbed James Beveridge, 41, in the head, neck and body at Farne Court in Kirkcaldy on 15 October last year.

Medical staff tried to save Mr Beveridge's life, but he died the next day.

Paterson was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, having earlier pleaded guilty to culpable homicide.

Det Ch Insp Rory Hamilton, of Police Scotland, said: "A man lost his life and William Paterson is now going to jail over a debt amounting to just a few pounds.

"This was a tragic incident and I wish to extend my sympathies to James's family and friends.

"It was an isolated incident with both the deceased and the offender known to each other, but it still affected the community in Kirkcaldy and I'd like to thank them for their assistance and support during the investigation."